From hoarders reportedly selling Apple's latest and greatest smartphone at prices much higher than what it actually costs in India to people forming endless queues outside Apple stores across the globe, the iPhone X craze just keeps getting bigger and bigger by the day.

The latest example of the magnitude of iPhone X craze in the country is a guy who took taking delivery of his pre-ordered iPhone to a whole new level.

The iPhone X hit Indian stores on Friday, November 3, and scores of Apple fans had lined up outside shops to check out the best iPhone yet, but what caught more attention was one man's crazy love for the device. Meet, Mahesh Paliwal, a 20-year-old resident of Thane's Naupada district who has been making headlines with his recent stunt. Apparently, he took a very unconventional route to get his hands on the new iPhone X.

Paliwal was seen riding a horse on Thane streets, along with a procession complete with band party (drummers), while he was on his way to get his new iPhone X from an Apple retailer at Thane's Hariniwas Circle. He was also holding a placard that read, "I Love iPhone X."

Paliwal even received his brand new iPhone X while sitting atop the horse from the store owner.

Meanwhile, the iPhone X marks an important milestone in the history of Apple. Pronounced as iPhone "ten", it commemorates the 10th anniversary of Apple's iPhone.

The iPhone X starts from Rs 89,000 for the 64GB variant and Rs 1,02,000 for the 256GB variant. It is available in two colourways – Silver and Space Gray. The iPhone X went on pre-orders in India on October 27 via Flipkart, Amazon.in and Reliance Digital, but went out-of-stock within minutes due to the phone's limited numbers up for grabs.