Apple iPhones never had the option to expand storage via microSD cards, which posed a great challenge for its users especially in entry level models such as 8GB, 16GB and 32GB. In order to save the extra buck, buyers would settle for lower storage models, but eventually feel the need for extra space. But then it will be too late.

Making the wrong decision of choosing a low storage model when the requirement demands more often result in either upgrading for higher storage variant by shelling out extra cash or looking for methods to free up space on iPhone online. If latter is the choice, there are plenty of ways like deleting old photos, videos, music, apps and other files.

But what if there's a way to free up iPhone space without losing the essentials? That's right! Apple is coming to your rescue after all those years and has the most effective tool in place.

Apple's latest iOS 11 software includes a new feature that helps iPhone and iPad users manage the space in a better way. Instead of simply showing what's been eating up your iOS device's storage, iOS 11 now lets you choose the best actions to free up space on your iDevice.

According to CNET, iOS device owners can easily manage storage by deleting unused apps and uploading files to the iCloud. Apple will show recommendations and corresponding actions to free storage on iOS devices under Settings > General > iPhone/ iPad Storage.

Once you navigate there, you'll see a storage chart for your device. Different colours will represent app or type of data that's been taking up your space. Depending on how you use your device, the recommendations will follow.

For instance, screenshots shared by CNET shows recommendations to review personal videos and delete the unimportant ones, sync messages and photos to iCloud, and finally a list of apps and the last time you used them.

If you're the kind who downloads an app for one-time use and forget about it, Apple's new setting can come in handy. Users can grant permission to "offload" unused apps, which can be found under Settings > iTunes & App Store > Offload Unused Apps, so Apple can automatically remove the least used app when storage space on your iPhone runs low.

If that sounds alarming, fret not. Apple will save all the data and documents associated with the app so you can download the app anytime and continue using it like you never lost it. In any case, if the data within the app is taking up more space than the actual app, iOS 11 will let you take the call on whether to delete the data or not.