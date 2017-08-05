Apple is already working on the second iteration of its budget flagship phone to expand its market share in the affordable smartphone segment. With the original iPhone SE now being more than two years old, its refresh model gains significance as the company plans to launch the device first in budget-conscious markets like India, followed by the other markets.

According to a recent report from Focus Taiwan, Apple is all set to establish Wistron as its primary supply partner for manufacturing revamped iPhone SE units at the original plant in Bengaluru. Sources familiar with Apple have also reported that the company is too keen on consolidating its smartphone share in India, wherein budget flagship phones are an instant hit among the masses.

iPhone SE refresh pricing and availability

Contrary to earlier rumours pointing to August launch, the revamped iPhone SE aka iPhone SE refresh is expected to start shipping in the sub-continent during the first quarter of 2018 or by the end of March next year. The global launch of the new affordable iPhone is expected to follow the India launch.

The new iPhone SE is being projected as a budget-friendly option than the larger iPhones for the Indian consumers. Wistron is reportedly in talks with the Karnataka government to expand its production facility and thereby double or even triple its manufacturing capacity of iPhones in the next five years.

New iPhone SE specifications

Coming to the key specifications of the upcoming iPhone SE refresh, it is expected to feature the Apple A10 processor that powers the iPhone 7, a 4-inch or 4.2-inch display and a 1700mAh battery. The new iPhone SE will be reportedly available in two storage variants: 32GB and 128GB, and run iOS 11 out-of-the-box.