Amid conflicting rumours surrounding Apple's iPhone 8 and its appearance, a new image posted on Twitter early on Tuesday has offered us a clear view of how this year's iPhone with an all-screen front will finally look like.

The new iPhone 8 image, which was shared on the micro-blogging site by Evan Blass of Venture Beat, shows the device framed inside a big, muscular case from Urban Armor Gear. The render carries the now-familiar cut-out at the top to accommodate two sensors, the earpiece and the front-facing camera.

The image also indicates that Apple has decided to drop the traditional Home button with the iPhone 8. The image, however, shows only the front side of the phone, making it impossible to gauge whether the device carries a rear fingerprint sensor as some previous reports had earlier suggested.

The iPhone 8 image also displays a March date on its screen, which implies that the render could be an old one, and not necessarily a representative of Apple's final design.

However, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, who is known to have credible sources at the Cupertino tech giant, replied to Blass' tweet saying that the image indeed provides "a good look at the notch" of Apple's upcoming 10th anniversary iPhone.

Blass' latest iPhone 8 leak came hours after purported images of iPhone 8's internals surfaced online. The black and white images, allegedly leaked on Weibo by a Foxconn employee, revealed a large black spot within the iPhone 8, representing the device's wireless charging coil.

The newly-leaked images line up with previous rumours of the iPhone 8 featuring wireless charging capability. In February, KGI Securities analyst Ming-Chi Kuo predicted that all three 2017 iPhones, including the iPhone 7s, the iPhone 7s Plus and the iPhone 8, would support wireless charging.

In April, Elad Dubzinski, the CEO of wireless charging tech company Powermat, called wireless charging "a standard feature in the next iPhone."

Robert Hwang of Wistron, Apple's primary iPhone manufacturer in India, also said in June that the next-generation iPhone would be waterproof and feature wireless charging technology.

Apple's iPhone 8 featuring OLED display is not likely to hit stores until late October. However, the company is highly rumoured to announce the handset next month, alongside the iPhone 7s and 7s Plus that are expected to arrive in mid-September.