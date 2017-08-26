For Apple, 2017 is an important year as it marks the tenth year anniversary of the first iPhone. There's a big celebration planned that will take place at the launch event of this year's iPhones.

In addition to the standard upgrades, Apple is going to launch a special edition iPhone that will send thrills down your spine. But that's only based on the rumours we have heard about the iPhone 8 so far. Apple isn't the one to tease or indirectly reveal anything about an upcoming smartphone, but a sizable amount of information has managed to slip through the cracks.

Amidst all the uncertainty about what the iPhone 8 might or might not feature, here's a confirmation on what it will definitely have.

The Next Web had a confirmation from two independent sources that the iPhone 8 will have wireless charging support. This isn't something new as Samsung and others have already integrated wireless charging into flagship smartphones, but it is certainly a good selling point for Apple.

"Our sources tell us the next iPhones have special technology for wireless charging that we have in this charger. Our wireless charger will wirelessly charge the next iPhones at full speed, as well as being able to charge other mobile devices wirelessly," Allen Fung, GM of mobile accessory maker RAVPower, told Mashable while sharing an image of the new wireless charging pad that'll work with next-gen iPhones.

This comes as a bit of surprise considering RAVPower's courage to go on the record with such crucial information. Apple partners must sign non-disclosure agreements to refrain from revealing anything about its unreleased products.

RAVPower has also listed its new wireless charger claiming to support next-gen Apple and Android smartphones on its website. The listing confirms that the charger will have 10W output voltage for faster charging, QC 3.0 Charger for faster and safer charging and an optional adjustable stand.

What's really interesting is that to support this charger, Apple will have to make its iPhone 8 Qi-compatible, which means it will support any Qi charger. If so, then you may not need a new wireless charging pad if you already own one. The design of the charger is also minimalistic to compliment Apple's signature design.

Check out the photos of the RAVPower wireless charger below:

But the site also mentions that the charger is available for sale separately. This confirms that the iPhone 8 will not come with a wireless charger and it has to be purchased separately, as is the case with any other flagship smartphone.

Wireless charging is just one of many features that the iPhone 8 is expected to get. There are reports suggesting the iPhone 8 will have a bezel-less OLED display, a virtual home button, AR and 3D sensors on the front, iris and facial recognition technology, upgraded A11 chipset and the latest iOS 11 software. With all these improvements, the iPhone 8 is expected to cost $999 and above. Stay tuned for updates.