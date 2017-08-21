We are yet to witness the ultimate battle of the year – the clash between Apple iPhone 8 and Samsung Galaxy Note 8. The next-generation devices from the rival companies are yet to be released but almost all the details, including design and key specifications, have been leaked, giving us a good picture of what to expect from the phones.

Samsung Galaxy Note 8 is expected to be unveiled on August 23 before its release on September 15, while the much-awaited iPhone 8 is expected to be announced in September. Samsung Galaxy Note series and Apple's flagship iPhone usually see the light of day towards the end of the third quarter every year but the spark was missing last year after the Note 7 was recalled following a faulty battery.

Both Samsung and Apple are tight-lipped on their upcoming handsets but there is a reason to trust the leaked reports. Most features highlighted in leaked reports are usually seen when they are actually released, which is why one can't rule out pre-release reports.

It is certain that both iPhone 8 and Galaxy Note 8 will have several feature upgrades over their predecessors. And it appears like both Apple and Samsung are working more on the design aspect for their upcoming next-generation smartphones.

Apple iPhone 8 is expected to sport OLED (organic light-emitting diode) screen and a bezel-less display. A Weibo user has now shared new live images of the iPhone 7 successor, once again affirming bezel-less design of the device. The images have revealed the cut-outs for earpiece, camera sensor, iris scanner and others.

It was earlier reported that the iPhone 8 could be protected by a 2.5D curved glass.

The Galaxy Note 8 is also expected to sport a bezel-less 6.3-inch Super AMOLED Infinity Display with a screen resolution of 1,440x2,960 pixels. It is expected to feature a Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 / Exynos 8895 processor, an Android 7.1.1 Nougat operating system, a 6GB RAM, a 64GB/128GB internal storage (with microSD card slot), and a 3,300mAh battery with quick charging technology and wireless charging via USB Type-C. In terms of camera, it is expected to mount a duel camera – 12MP main camera, one with f/1.7 aperture, optical image stabilisation and dual pixel, and the other with f/2.4 aperture, 2x optical zoom and optical image stabilisation.

The handset will reportedly come with a price tag of €1,000, which is about $1200.

On the other hand, the iPhone 8 is expected to feature a virtual button (sans physical home button), a wireless charger, and a new fingerprint ID solution. It may sport a 5.8-inch screen, powered by an A11 chipset, runs iOS 11 operating system and house a dual camera and a 3D depth-sensing front camera.

It is expected to be priced around $1000.