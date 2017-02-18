Everybody is talking about Apple iPhone 8 and Samsung Galaxy S8, but LG has a really great device up its sleeve. LG V30 is going to be a killer flagship from the company to stand right next to the Galaxy S8 and iPhone 8 this year.

Following the success of LG V20, we can expect LG to make the V30 entirely premium with top-notch features. The handset is due for release sometime in the second half of this year, giving it enough time to pack it with the best features in the market.

A recent report revealed that LG is planning to use a Snapdragon 821 chipset for its G6 smartphone, which does not bode well for the flagship tag. But the leaked specs of LG V30 suggest it will carry the flagship label this year and pass it along to the future variants of the V series.

A Weibo post shared by a mobile tipster on Friday suggested that LG V30 will be powered by the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 chipset along with 6GB RAM and dual-camera setup both at front and back of the device. This will also make it the first smartphone to have dual-cameras on both sides, unless another company makes the approach first.

The tipster also noted that there are some mysterious features in the books, which remain unknown at the moment. Could it be an Iris scanner or an AI Assistant like Samsung Bixby? We'll have to wait to find out.

There isn't much to run by at this moment, but V30 is certainly going to be an upgraded version of V20, which did not seize to impress users and critics. Everything from Android Nougat to two displays and dual-rear cameras, LG V20 spelled excellence in every bit.

Until we hear something concrete on the LG V30 development, we'd suggest you take these rumours with a pinch of salt.