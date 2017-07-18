Apple has the tradition of releasing its flagship iPhone in September so it is natural for fans to expect the upcoming iPhone 8 to arrive at this time of the year, but that may not happen if we are to go by the latest report. There are chances of pushing the launch of this handset to November or even December over a delay in the production of the OLED version.

The Cupertino giant is expected to release three variants of the iPhone – one with a 4.7-inch LCD display called iPhone 7s, the second model with a 5.5-inch LCD screen called the iPhone 7s Plus and the third one a 5.8-inch device with OLED (organic light-emitting diode) screen called the iPhone 8.

However, DigiTimes has reported citing Chinese-language Economic Daily News that the production of the OLED version could be delayed to November or December and shipping would initially start in small quantity. It went on to say that mass production of the device hasn't begun in two main ODMs -- Foxconn Electronics and Pegatron – contradicting earlier reports that it has already started.

The report also claimed that Foxconn Electronics and Pegatron are expected to start production of the 4.7-inch and 5.5-inch handsets in August, which is one to two months late compared to previous years.

It may also be mentioned that Foxconn will produce 95 percent of the OLED model, while Pegatron will supply a small portion.

According to reports that have appeared so far, the iPhone 8 will be powered A11 chipset, run iOS 11 operating system, and feature a dual camera and a 3D depth-sensing front camera. The handset is also expected to come with a virtual button (sans physical home button), a wireless charger, and a new fingerprint ID solution.

Reports have claimed that the iPhone 8 will come with a price tag of around $1,000.