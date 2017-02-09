Beware! Buying an iPhone this year is going to be really, really expensive. If you think iPhones have always been expensive and that's what makes them premium, then the 2017 iPhone, widely referred to as iPhone 8, is certainly going to cost a lot more than any of the iPhones of the past.

So be prepared to break your bank if you are planning to stand in those long queues outside the Apple Stores in the middle of the night. According to a report from Fast Company, we can expect three variants of iPhones in 2017 marking the tenth anniversary of the iPhone.

One of them is going to be the 10th-anniversation edition and it is going to exceed the $1,000 mark, a source familiar with Apple's plans told the publication. This particular model is also said to be called the "iPhone X" and justify the top dollar bill with its premium spec configuration.

For starters, the iPhone X is expected to use OLED displays instead of LCD panels, get rid of the physical buttons and incorporate the 'Home' button into the screen itself. The side volume and lock controls will be replaced by touch-sensitive buttons seamlessly integrated on a metal frame. The glass-back design is highly expected to make its way to this premium model.

Apple will continue to offer the regular iPhone 8 variants with 4.7-inch and 5.5-inch displays that will likely have quite standard names like iPhone 7S and iPhone 7S Plus, respectively. These models will target the buyers who cannot shell out top dollar for the "iPhone X".

The iPhone X is said to come with the largest display, measuring 5.8 inches diagonally. The dual-lens camera setup will embrace the iPhone X, just like it will on the iPhone 7S Plus.

But these are just early rumours and a lot could change between now and September, when the new iPhones are expected to arrive. But repeated confirmations on three iPhone models coming this year and one of them being the premium variant should have some truth. And $1,000 for the iPhone X seems reasonable if you'd consider the iPhone 7 Plus' 256GB price of $969.