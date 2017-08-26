Samsung, LG and OnePlus launched their flagship smartphones to win over consumers, but there are more to come. Apple, for one, is going to be under the spotlight for launching the next big smartphone and all eyes are glued to the iPhone maker.

Even though Apple will be launching the tenth-anniversary edition iPhone next month, which is a big deal for the maker and fans around the world, another tech company is making its own bidding. Without the fear of getting overshadowed by the launch of iPhone 8, Xiaomi – which is popularly known as the "Apple of China" – is considering launching its next flagship on the same day as Apple's flagship.

Rumours have it that Xiaomi will unveil the anticipated Mi Mix 2 smartphone on September 12. It'll be interesting to see how Xiaomi steals the limelight from Apple on its big day, but there is a benefit of the doubt for the Chinese phone maker that it was the first to popularise the bezel-less design. It is possible the Mi Mix 2 will bring something revolutionary.

But Apple is going to also launch its iPhone 8 with a bezel-less display, and a company has proficiency in perfecting the existing tech. It will be interesting to see how Apple and Xiaomi will make their flagships noticeable.

Should Apple worry?

Apple traditionally launches new iPhones every September and there are more people waiting for the new iPhone than a Xiaomi smartphone. Moreover, Xiaomi's launch will be reserved only for China, whereas Apple will address a larger geography. Hence, there is little reason for Apple to worry about any distraction from its iPhone 8 launch.

Xiaomi will put up a tough fight

Despite putting up against a giant such as Apple, Xiaomi has a good shot at seizing the moment. The leaked specifications of the Mi Mix 2 suggest it is going to be a solid flagship. The smartphone is expected to have 18:9 aspect ratio display with 95 percent screen-to-body ratio. This is something Apple will never do unless it distances itself from its signature design significantly.

Xiaomi Mi Mix 2 also features a 6.4-inch dual curved AMOLED 2K display, a Snapdragon 835 chipset, 6GB RAM and 128GB storage. There will be a higher-end model with 8GB RAM and 256GB storage, Gizbot suggests.

Under the hood, the handset will boast a 3,400mAh battery and run Android 7.1.1 Nougat-based MIUI 9. Overall, the Mi Mix 2 will be a smartphone hard to ignore. But the launch will get interesting if Xiaomi reveals the phone's international availability.