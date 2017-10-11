Diwali is a festival of lights, joy, and also a great time for shopping as retailers put forth the best offers on pretty much everything. Both online and offline retailers bring attractive offers on a wide range of products, from electronics to clothing to furniture and automobiles. And if you've been wishing to buy the new iPhones ever since they were launched, you're in luck.

As a part of Diwali celebrations, online retailers Amazon India, Paytm and Flipkart are offering attractive deals on the new iPhones – iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus.

So let's take a look at the offers each retailer is giving as a part of festive sale.

Paytm Mall

iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus get a flat Rs. 9,000 cashback on Paytm Mall. But if you have a Yes Bank credit card, you are in for a better treat. Those who use Yes Bank credit card to purchase the iPhone 8 or iPhone 8 Plus, will get an additional Rs. 6,000 cashback, which will be added to the Paytm wallet before 20 November. And yes, this is on top of the Rs. 9,000 cashback, which will be credited within 24 hours.

iPhone 8 64GB is listed for Rs. 61,610 on Paytm and the Rs. 9,000 cashback offer puts the price down to Rs. 52,610. Buyers need to use YBSPECIAL promo code while purchasing the iPhone. The same cashback offer applies to the 256GB variant of the iPhone 8, which is listed for Rs. 74,800 on Paytm Mall and it will be available for Rs. 65,800.

The Paytm cashback offer is also applicable for the iPhone 8 Plus model. The 64GB variant is listed for Rs. 71,890 and the bank offer makes it Rs. 62,890 after Rs. 9,000 cashback. The iPhone 8 Plus 256GB, which is available for Rs. 85,698 can be bought for an effective price of Rs. 76,698.

Amazon India

Amazon India is offering the iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus with attractive offers in partnership with Reliance Jio and Citi Bank.

The iPhone 8 64GB is listed for Rs. 64,000 and Citibank offers a cashback of Rs. 8,000, bringing down the cost to Rs. 56,000. Unlike other retailers, Amazon India is offering 70 percent Jio Buyback offer, which can be availed after 12 months. This buyback scheme is applicable for Jio subscribers, who'll spend Rs. 9,588 on recharges for free voice, unlimited 3GB data, SMS and access to MyJio apps.

According to Amazon's calculation, these offers will bring down the cost of iPhone 8 64GB down to Rs. 20,788.

A similar deal can be availed on iPhone 8 256GB and both storage variants of iPhone 8 Plus on Amazon India.

Flipkart

Like Amazon, Flipkart is offering a flat Rs. 8,000 cashback with Citibank credit and World debit cards. But the price of iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus on Flipkart is cheaper than its rivals.

The iPhone 8 64GB is priced at Rs. 61,999 and with Rs. 8,000 cashback, the price goes down to Rs. 54,000. In addition to that, there's no cost EMIs (also on Amazon.in), and an exchange offer. The 256GB iPhone 8 is priced at Rs. 74,999 and the cashback offer is the same on this model, too.

Moving on, the iPhone 8 Plus is available at a special price of Rs. 70,999 for 64GB and Rs. 83,999 for 256GB. Both models get Rs. 8,000 cashback among other standard offers.