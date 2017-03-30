If you are looking to buy a new smartphone or upgrade your old one, the timing couldn't be more right. Amazon India is running an exclusive sale on a wide range of smartphones on its platform, offering discounts, cashbacks and attractive offers you just cannot miss.

Amazon India Mobile Carnival has deals on the most popular phones in the market, and you're likely to find your favourite model with attractive offers. OnePlus 3T, iPhone 7, Moto G4 series are a few to be named.

Amazon's mobile festival started on Wednesday, March 29, and ends on Thursday, March 30, which means you have to finalise your purchase as soon as possible. Let's take a look at the offers in detail.

Apple iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus

If you are the one planning to give the iPhone 8 a miss or think it's a long wait to jump the boat from Android to iOS, here's your chance. The iPhone 7 series is being treated with some great discounts. With up to Rs. 10,000 off select models, you can get an iPhone 7 32GB for Rs. 49,999, iPhone 7 Plus 32GB for Rs. 62,000 and iPhone 7 Plus 128GB Jet Black for 72,000.

Older iPhone models such as the iPhone 6 and, iPhone 5S are also treated with flat discounts.

OnePlus 3T

Rated as one of the best flagship smartphones in 2017, OnePlus 3T isn't the one usually on sale. The price of the handset on Amazon is still Rs. 29,999, but you can make the most of your purchase with additional offers. OnePlus 3T buyers can avail no cost EMI, up to Rs. 1,450 cashback as Amazon Pay balance with credit card EMI, Rs. 500 worth Kindle ebook credits, and exclusive Vodafone 4G data offer.

Coolpad Note 5 Lite

Amazon.in has exclusive rights to sell Coolpad Note 5 Lite in India, and it is making it worthwhile during the ongoing mobile carnival. The handset is now available for Rs. 8,199, which is a flat Rs. 800 discount on the MRP. Buyers also get an exclusive offer on Idea Cellular with 28GB data and unlimited calls.

Moto Z Play

Moto Z Play is available on Amazon.in for Rs. 24,999, but there are other offers attached to it to make complete sense. You can buy Moto Z or Moto Z Play and get 50 percent off on JBL Soundboost Moto Mod, a free Style CAP Herringbone Nylon Fabric, Rs 5,000 on Hasselblad True Zoom Camera (Moto Mod), Rs 4,000 on Moto Insta-Share Projector (Moto Mod) and much more.

Other smartphones

Moto G4 Play: Rs. 7,999 (Rs. 1,000 off)

Samsung Galaxy On7 Pro: Rs. 9,240 (original price Rs. 11,190)

Samsung Galaxy On8: Rs. 12,990

Moto G4 Plus: Rs. 11,499

Buyers can also buy Xiaomi Redmi 4A during the mobile carnival by Amazon, but you won't get any discounts on the handset.