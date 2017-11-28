Do vampire emojis need to have equality? Close
At least a few hundred iPhone users are reporting a new bug that is causing autocorrect of "it" to "I.T" in iOS 11 and later.

We have already reported about a similar bug that causes the letter "I" to be autocorrected to "A [?]" on iOS 11 and later. A fix to this was rolled out with the release of iOS 11.1.1 in early November.

This time the word "it" is reportedly being autocorrected to "I.T" for some users. On the other hand, some other users are reporting similar unwanted autocorrection for the word "is", which is being changed to "I.S".

This bug was reported since the release of iOS 11 and hasn't been fixed in any of the six updates, including the iOS 11.1.1, released to fix the entire autocorrect bug.

Apple Hosts Its Worldwide Developers Conference
SAN FRANCISCO, CA - JUNE 02: Attendees gather at the Apple Worldwide Developers Conference at the Moscone West centre on June 2, 2014, in San Francisco, California. Apple CEO Tim Cook kicked off the annual WWDC which is typically a showcase for upcoming updates to Apple hardware and software. The conference runs through June 6.Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

Frustrated iPhone users are now raising their voice about the issue on the MacRumors discussion forums, Twitter and other social media platforms and websites.

Many users claim the autocorrect bug persists even after rebooting the device and performing other basic troubleshooting.

Here is the temporary solution to fix this bug: Take advantage of iOS' built-in text-replace feature. The process is very simple: All you need to do is to go to "Settings", select "General", then "Keyboard" and finally the "Text Replacement" option.

On the upper right of the screen, you can see a "+" icon. Tap it and then type the word "it" into the Phrase and shortcut fields, and you are good to go.

If the above fix doesn't work, the only suggestion is to completely turn off autocorrect and even predictive suggestion from Setting > General > Keyboards.

Rebooting the device is a failed option because it's not helping anyone.

Apple did not respond to multiple requests for comment about this particular issue.