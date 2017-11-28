At least a few hundred iPhone users are reporting a new bug that is causing autocorrect of "it" to "I.T" in iOS 11 and later.

We have already reported about a similar bug that causes the letter "I" to be autocorrected to "A [?]" on iOS 11 and later. A fix to this was rolled out with the release of iOS 11.1.1 in early November.

This time the word "it" is reportedly being autocorrected to "I.T" for some users. On the other hand, some other users are reporting similar unwanted autocorrection for the word "is", which is being changed to "I.S".

This bug was reported since the release of iOS 11 and hasn't been fixed in any of the six updates, including the iOS 11.1.1, released to fix the entire autocorrect bug.

Frustrated iPhone users are now raising their voice about the issue on the MacRumors discussion forums, Twitter and other social media platforms and websites.

Many users claim the autocorrect bug persists even after rebooting the device and performing other basic troubleshooting.

Here is the temporary solution to fix this bug: Take advantage of iOS' built-in text-replace feature. The process is very simple: All you need to do is to go to "Settings", select "General", then "Keyboard" and finally the "Text Replacement" option.

On the upper right of the screen, you can see a "+" icon. Tap it and then type the word "it" into the Phrase and shortcut fields, and you are good to go.

If the above fix doesn't work, the only suggestion is to completely turn off autocorrect and even predictive suggestion from Setting > General > Keyboards.

Rebooting the device is a failed option because it's not helping anyone.

Apple did not respond to multiple requests for comment about this particular issue.