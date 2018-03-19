Diesel vehicle owners in Pune can now skip fuel stations and instead get fuel delivered to their doorsteps. Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL), India's largest fuel retailer, has started a first-of-its-kind scheme that will get diesel delivered at home.

IOCL announced Friday, March 15, that the delivery had already started in Pune, Maharashtra.

Indian Oil is the first to launch this Petroleum and Explosives Safety Organisation (PESO)-approved delivery system.The company is reportedly planning a nationwide expansion of this doorstep service soon.

IOCL announced the new scheme — named "Fuel At Doorstep" — on Twitter. "Another milestone in customer convenience Fuel At Doorstep" its post on Twitter read.

Another milestone in customer convenience #FuelAtDoorstep. IndianOil launches FIRST OF ITS KIND PESO APPROVED Mobile dispenser for Door Delivery of Diesel to its esteemed customers at Pune. pic.twitter.com/7xB23at2Dj — Indian Oil Corp Ltd (@IndianOilcl) 16 March 2018

The initiative by Indian Oil Corporation is aimed at reducing long queues at fuel stations. Fleet owners and people from remote areas will be the major beneficiaries of this scheme.

IOCL has not disclosed any details about the cost of the fuel, how the delivery system will function, the delivery time frame or the charges for delivery.

Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas Dharmendra Pradhan last year hinted at starting doorstep delivery of fuel. "Using the technological advancements in the IT & Telecom Sector we will soon be starting online home delivery of Diesel & Petrol," Pradhan tweeted September 27, 2017.

Bengaluru-based startup ANB Fuels had started delivery of fuel particularly diesel in several parts of the city in 2017. However, PESO, which works under the department of industrial policy and promotion, issued a circular to state-run oil marketing companies and private retailers to stop selling fuel to the start-up citing "safety" concerns.