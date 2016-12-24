The Indian Olympic Association came out with a strong statement denying the accusations made by SSP Chawrasia. The golfer had claimed the treatment given to him and a lot of the other athletes at the Rio Olympics were substandard, while also accusing the IOA of denying him the entire funding promised.

The IOA, though, in a statement, rubbished the allegations, insisting everything had been done for the golfer and the other athletes. The IOA also insisted an amount of Rs 30 lakhs, which is what Chawrasia claimed he was supposed to be given in preparation for the Rio Games, was never promised in the first place.

The IOA, apart from the statement, also released a list of items that was given to Chawrasia in a bid to maintain some transparency.

"IOA is shocked to read the allegations made by Mr Chawrasia (golfer who participated in Rio Olympic Games 2016) in the various newspapers that IOA promised Rs 30 lakhs," the statement read. "This is rubbish and false statement he has given to newspapers.

"We condemn this allegation and confirm that IOA never made promise to Chawrasia of Rs 30 lakhs."

Chawrasia had earlier claimed there was absolutely no planning made IOA and the athletes were left to fend for themselves.

"There were no proper arrangements right from vehicle arrangement," Chawrasia said. "It was freezing cold and kept raining and they did not even arrange an umbrella or raincoat for us.

"They would behave as if they were 'maalik' (owners) and we were their 'naukars' (servants).

"We were asked to wait at the airport for four hours for a vehicle and (fellow golfer Anirban) Lahiri came on his own. We were feeling so bad. Now we will think twice before representing India at Olympics.

"We don't like to keep on harping on this subject as we want to concentrate on the tougher assignments ahead."

Lahiri also backed Chawrasia's accusations, saying he was yet to receive the promised amount. "Everything that SSP had said is accurate, he is not embellishing any facts," Lahiri told TOI. "It has been four months and the ministry has got the paperwork done.

"I am still awaiting the reimbursement. I have got zero rupees from the government of India. I had to pay from my own pocket to be an Olympian. I have spent for the golf bags, golf shoes and head cover. No progress has been reported nor does it look like it will ever come."