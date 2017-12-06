Have you heard about the latest online trend that is taking the internet by storm? If you haven't, better be late than never. Social media users are going crazy trying the invisible box challenge.

After trends like the Ice Bucket Challenge, bottle flip challenge, mannequin challenge, cinnamon challenge, here is the new online fad that involves nothing the "invisible box".

Started a few days ago, videos of youngsters taking up the crazy challenge are doing the rounds and wowing the hell out of people.

The best part of the challenge – it can be done individually and doesn't require anything extra.

So how does it work? All you have to do is imagine a box placed in the room and just "step over it" like you would do if there was an actual box and walk forward. Confused? Here's a video to help you out:

Now, this might look like a piece of cake but trust us, I am writing about it after failing several times and making a fool out of myself in the office, it isn't all that easy.

Many people are sharing some stunning videos, with one cheerleader's video from Texas, Ariel Olivar, going viral. (The girl in the video above). Talking to Chron.com, the Manvel High School student confesses (and we are shocked) that this was the first time she tried it.

"Honestly, that was the first time I had ever tried it. The video was my third time trying it. It's hard to explain, I just keep the leg in the same exact spot. It is actually kind of challenging keeping it there. The technique, if you want to make it look like [the video], is to bring the other leg higher than the other as if you are actually stepping over a box," she said.

Here's another brilliant video from her taking the challenge:

but wait, there's a pt 2 pic.twitter.com/b8JBgeRZdh — ariel (@arielo1220) December 2, 2017

While we sit and watch that video on loop, there were several others who shared their failed attempts to the challenge and honestly, they are hilarious. Check them out:

When you’re trying to do the Invisible Box Challenge but your box falls over pic.twitter.com/yMBboFZVEe — SLICK™ (@_CjWilliams6) December 5, 2017

Do you have it in you to take up the challenge?