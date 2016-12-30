Director G Nageswara Reddy's Telugu movie Intlo Deyyam Nakem Bhayam (IDNB) starring Allari Naresh and Kruthika Jayakumar has received mixed reviews from the audience.

Intlo Deyyam Nakem Bhayam is a horror comedy movie, which deals with a ghost falling in love with a man and wanting to marry him. Director G Nageswara Reddy has written the story and screenplay for it. The movie revolves around the story of a member of a band troupe (Allari Naresh), who is trying to impress yoga teacher Punyavathi (Kruthika Jayakumar).

Rajendra Prasad unknowingly buys a palatial building, which is haunted. He hires Naresh's team to get rid of the ghost. However, the ghost, which wants to take revenge on her murderers, insists on marrying Naresh. How Naresh gets rid of the ghost is a laugh riot.

The audience say that Intlo Deyyam Nakem Bhayam has routine story and a predictable screenplay. The first half of the movie is not so impressive and some horror and comedy scenes keep the viewers engaged in this portion. The second half of the film is predictable and the climax is average.

Allari Naresh has delivered a decent performance and his comedy timing is the highlight of Intlo Deyyam Nakem Bhayam. Kruthika Jayakumar has done justice to her role and her chemistry with Naresh is good. Rajendra Prasad, Posani Krishna Murali, Srinivas Reddy, Shakalaka Shankar and Chalapathi Rao have done their jobs well and are the assets of the film, say the audience.

Producer BVSN Prasad has bankrolled Intlo Deyyam Nakem Bhayam under his banner Sri Venkateswara Cine Chitra and the movie has good production values. Sai Karthik's background score and camera work are the attractions on the technical front, add the audience. We bring some viewers' verdict shared on the film on Twitter. Here is the live update of Intlo Deyyam Nakem Bhayam movie review by audience:

Rofl in theatres, Ful comedy , @allarinaresh come back with this movie, #IntloDeyyamNakemBhayam Spr broo all the bst

Okay 1st Half. Although routine, major part entertaining till now. #IntloDeyyamNakemBhayam

Gud 1st half, Horror Comedy @allarinaresh @kruthika117 #Mouryani #IntloDeyyamNakemBhayam

Good entertaining first half #IntloDeyyamNakemBhayam @allarinaresh @SVCCofficial

Good & Entertaining 1st half.. Routine & Boring 2nd half Another unsuccessful year for @allarinaresh #IntloDeyyamNakemBhayam

Avg 1sthalf fun part is hilarious #IntloDeyyamNakemBhayam success depends on 2nd half As of now worthy horror comedy

#IntloDeyyamNakemBhayam very good first half.. Entertaining until now

#IntloDeyyamNakemBhayam First half is good with thrilling and comedy episodes. @allarinaresh @SVCCofficial Watchable Comedy Entertainer from @allarinaresh #IntloDeyyamNakemBhayam

Starts on an interesting note does #IntloDeyyamNakemBhayam Lead characters introduced in a simple manner Movie going on OK Getting to the main plot now Horror working better than comedy. Interval now with a small twist. Brahmanandham makes an entry now in #IntloDeyyamNakemBhayam going flat in the second half Small twist in the tale.

