Allari Naresh's Intlo Deyyam Nakem Bhayam, which released in theatres on December 30, has made it to the headlines for the wrong reasons after a man died while watching the Telugu horror comedy in Hyderabad.

The deceased has been identified as Shaikh Shadul, a 30-year-old construction worker. He had gone to watch Intlo Deyyam Nakem Bhayam alone at Srinivasa Theatre in Telangana's Siddipet district. Shaikh Shadul reportedly collapsed on the ground before the interval and died on the spot.

Shaikh Shadul was sitting in the front row and no one noticed when he collapsed. People sitting in the nearby seats found him unconscious when the lights were switched on during the interval. They tried to wake him up, but he did not respond. So, they brought the issue to the notice of the theatre management, who immediately informed police.

Shaikh Shadul was rushed to a nearby hospital, where he was declared brought dead. The doctors said that he had suffered a heart attack. Police have registered a case and are conducting investigations.

Meanwhile, Shaikh Shadul's family members have held a protest to demand compensation. The theatre management has promised to discuss the matter with the film's producers and distributors.

Intlo Deyyam Nakem Bhayam is a horror comedy film directed by G Nageswara Reddy and produced by BVSN Prasad under the banner Sri Venkateswara Cine Chitra (SVCC). Allari Naresh and Kruthika Jayakumar have played the lead roles, while Mouryani and Rajendra Prasad have essayed important roles in the movie, which has Sai Karthik's music.

Intlo Deyyam Nakem Bhayam has received mixed response from the critics and audience, who say that the movie has a routine story and predictable screenplay, but some horror and comedy scenes are engaging. The movie has got decent opening and is doing good collection at the box office.