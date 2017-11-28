After launching the ELYT e7 and the ELYT e1 before that, Intex has added a new selfie-centric dual camera smartphone to the ELYT series. Dubbed Intex ELYT Dual, the new dual selfie camera smartphone has been launched at Rs 6,999. The device will be sold on both online and offline channels in black and champagne colourways.

Intex has been bringing features which were once seen on mid-range smartphones onto budget smartphones with the ELYT series, and with the launch of ELYT Dual, the domestic player intends to create a new category of sub-Rs 7,000 dual camera smartphones in India.

"We promise you that 'ELYT Dual' is the best dual-camera smartphone in the sub 7K category for the Indian consumers," Ishita Bansal, Production Head-Mobiles at Intex Technologies told IANS.

Intex ELYT Dual specifications and features:

Talking about the specs, the Intex ELYT Dual sports a 5-inch HD (720x1080) IPS display with 2.5D curved glass layer on top. The device has been equipped with dual front-facing camera setup with a combination of 8MP + 2MP sensors along with a dedicated selfie Flash. The primary rear camera is a single 8MP unit accompanied by an LED flash.

The front dual camera module has several options, such as bokeh effect in real-time, background and the ability to change the background and foreground in the image.

The device is also equipped with a "spy cam" mode that allows users to secretly take pictures and save them in the gallery without anyone's knowledge. There's also another camera feature called "Dermabrasion" which removes wrinkles, scars and even acne from your skin.

Other camera features include 3D noise reduction, the ability to add audio to still photos, live filters, night shot, and a professional mode.

Under the hood, the ELYT Dual is powered by a 32-bit Spreadtrum 9850 quad-core processor which is clocked at 1.3GHz. The processor is mated to 2GB of RAM and 16GB storage, which is expandable up to 128GB using a microSD card.

The handset packs a 2,400mAh battery and runs Android 7.0 Nougat out of the box.