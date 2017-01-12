Director Karaan Guliani is on top of the world, as his debut Punjabi film Sarvann is getting the widest release ever at the worldwide box office, thanks to producer Priyanka Chopra.

In an interview with International Business Times India, Guliani opened up about working with producer Priyanka, how she supported him to make a good film and his dream of directing her in a Bollywood film.

Here are the edited excerpts from the interview:

International Business Times: Tell us about your first Punjabi film Sarvann.

Karaan Guliani: Sarvann is a journey of a young boy in Canada, in the age of 23-24. At that age, I guess every person is rebellious, we all think that our parents are our biggest enemies because they try to show us the right path to lead a good and successful life, but under the influence of many factors we tend to think they are our enemies. However, as we reach the age of 28-30, we realise that we have made many mistakes in life and also remember the guidance our parents were trying to give. That is the time we ask them to forgive us try our best to become an ideal son or daughter (which is Sarvann Kumar in our mythology). This film is the story of this rebellious guy who later on tranforms to be an ideal son (Sarvann Kumar).

IBT: Your first directorial film is produced by Priyanka Chopra; how do you feel about it?

Guliani: I am on top of the world as I got the opportunity to work with amazing producers like Priyanka Chopra, Vashu Bhagnani, aunty Madhu Chopra and Deepshikha Deshmukh. They gave me the freedom to paint my vision on the canvas of sky. We all are so happy to know that Sarvann is witnessing the widest release ever in the history of Punjabi cinema.



IBT: You wanted to cast Priyanka Chopra in a Bollywood movie, so is that project still on? Have you spoken to her about it?

Guliani: Yes, that is true; my first interaction with her team was for my Hindi film. Yes, I am still on it. I haven't spoken to her about it yet, because we only discussed Sarvann whenever we met. In addition, I am a person who believes in the concept of one film at a time. However, I am surely going talk to her about it in the near future.



IBT: How was it working with Priyanka Chopra the producer?

Guliani: Priyanka Chopra is a global icon today. The whole world loves her. It is all because she is a beautiful actress and the best performer. Also, she is a highly creative and a well-read person. I was lucky to have a producer who talks about the script, music and the creative aspects of the film and not just the budget. She even told me not to think about anything, and focus just on the film. Touch wood I feel lucky to have her as my producer.

IBT: Tell us about your experience working with Amrinder Gill



Guliani: When I started this film, which is my debut, I was surrounded by big names like Priyanka Chopra Vashu Bhagnani, Amrinder Gill, my writer Amberdeep Singh and my music director Jatinder Shah. I used to wonder how I will be able to handle all the big names. But I think they all very big because they are the simplest people on this earth. They all are highly creative and very down to earth people. Withing a few days of starting the film, the entire unit became a family who supported each other. We had so much fun that we didn't even realise how the shoot got over. In this, my biggest support was Amrinder paaji. I have very high regard for him.