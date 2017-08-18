The Viral Fever (TVF), the makers of the immensely popular series like TVF Pitchers, Permanent roommates, TVF Tripling among others, have come up with a first ever live web-reality show titled TVF presents Airtel connected LIVE.

The show will go live from August 18 to August 20 and will feature Jitendra Kumar, who is widely recognised as Jeetu from TVF Pitchers.

The TVF presents Airtel connected LIVE will see Jitendra dare to live alone for three days without any electronic gadgets. He will be made to do certain entertaining tasks by some of the popular faces of Internet including Anant Singh, Nidhi Bisht, Nidhi Singh, Biswapati Sarkar and others, who will make special appearances on the show. Not just that, viewers too can throw a dare at Jitendra.

In an exclusive interview with International Business Times, India, Jitendra opened up about his challenges, strategies to survive inside the house for three days and being watched 24/7. He also revealed when the next season of TVF Pitchers will release.

Here are the excerpts from the interview:

International BusinessTimes: How did you decide to take up live web-reality show TVF presents Airtel connected LIVE?

Jitendra: It was the Airtel people who decided to come up with a show where I needed to stay alone in a house for three long days. I liked the idea. When I first learnt about the show, it felt like a video game to me. Like how there were different stages in a video game and we had to complete it in three days. It also looked to me like The Truman Show, which is my favourite film. So, I agreed to do it.

IBT: Have you ever lived alone in a house without electronic gadgets?

Jitendra: No, not as of now. From the time I have started living alone, my phone has always been with me.

IBT: What are your strategies to survive in the house alone?

Jitendra: I'm expecting some tasks and interaction with people somehow. I'm hopeful that the audience or TVF people will give me certain tasks. Also, I will get food and will try to entertain audience throughout the days. That's how I plan to spend the three days.

In the beginning, I was taking the show lightly but now I am a little scared thinking whether I will be able to survive for three days without gadgets. Also, being on cameras 24/7 feels awkward but it's okay.

I will miss a few things but that's the challenge. I have been habituated to use Twitter, Instagram throughout my day. It has become a part of my life. I get bored without these things in a matter of just two hours. So, let's see (laughs).

IBT: Apart from the contestants, how is this different from Bigg Boss?

Jitendra: It's quite different from Bigg Boss. First, there are many contestants in Bigg Boss but only one participant in our show. Also task wise, it's different given that Bigg Boss has group tasks but here i'm alone.

Also, in Bigg Boss, viewers get to see the most interesting or highlights of the entire day but in TVF presents Airtel connected LIVE, I will be on cameras 24 hours of the day. So, that will be a little tough as entertaining viewers and keeping them hooked to the show throughout the day is difficult.

IBT: If offered, will you participate in Bigg Boss?

Jitendra: Yes, why not.

IBT: Is there any plan for a second season of the web-reality show? Do you intend to rope in more number of contestants in Season 2?

Jitendra: Not as of now. This is the first time we have tried something like this. Let's see how people react to it and if they want to see another person being trapped for three days, then we will go with a new season.

Also, to make it more interesting, more contestants can be roped in. Or, every day one person can join and add to the list of contestants on the show.

IBT: This is internet's first-ever live reality show. Do you think the internet should have more number of reality shows?

Jitendra: Yes. If it's interesting and is able to entertain people, then why not?

IBT: You are widely recognised as Jeetu from TVF Pitchers. What plans for season 2 and when can we expect it?

Jitendra: The writing team of Pitchers have started working on the script. There are a lot of expectations; hence there is a lot of pressure. It's a lengthy show, so the time taken to write the script is long. By January, we plan to start shooting for the show.