Critically acclaimed actor Pawan Malhotra, who is mostly known for his intense roles in Bhaag Milkha Bhaag and Rustom, will be seen playing a light character in romantic comedy Mubarakan. The National Award-winning actor will portray the character of Arjun Kapoor's on-screen father in Mubarakan.

In an exclusive interview with International Business Times, India, Pawan talked about Mubarakan's box office clash with Indu Sarkar, nepotism, and a lot more. Here are the excerpts from the interview:

International Business Times: You have mostly been seen doing serious roles. How was the experience being part of romantic comedy Mubarakan?

Pawan: It was a very good experience. The script was very good and Aneez Bazmee applied his own 'tadka' to it. Working with Bazmee was a wonderful experience. Anil Kapoor we know has given brilliant performances, and this is again one of his best performances. Ratna (Pathak) is very good too. In fact, everybody has performed very well in this film. At the end of the day, the credit should go to the director. It's a feel good family film and we really enjoyed doing this movie.

IBT: You and Anil Kapoor, apart from Ratna Pathak, are the senior most actors in the movie. Has there been any ego clash or some awkward situation while shooting for the movie?

Pawan: No, not at all. We got along so well, we all had a blast. And it is such kind of movie where if we are not enjoying ourselves, we can't really do that kind of work. There was no ego problem.

IBT: You must be happy about Mubarakan being passed by the censor board without any cuts. What is your opinion about CBFC often suggesting absurd changes and refusing to certify movies? The latest example being Lipstick Under My Burkha which was initially denied certification as they felt it was women oriented.

Pawan: I haven't watched that film (Lipstick Under My Burkha) but I am happy that it finally saw the light of the day. I think both sides have to strike a balance. It's the responsibility of story tellers also. At times you have to be careful about what you are showing to the society. And at the same time, the censor board has to understand that the people are matured enough. Today, a lot of things are available on internet. So, it is not black or white, there are some grey areas which you have to catch. A few days back I saw a series kind of a thing, and I felt they were really going overboard. But there are times when something is required to be shown, which however can make someone feel uncomfortable. So, it depends from film to film, and I feel there is that grey area which all should maintain.

IBT: Nepotism has of late been a burning topic. Do you believe it exists in the industry or not?

Pawan: It has been there, but then people like Shah Rukh Khan, Akshay Kumar managed to break that thing. Even Pawan Malhotra, though never considered as a hardcore commercial star, but I have survived it with dignity. Kangana (Ranaut) speaks very well, and most of what she said I agreed with her. But this favouritism prevails everywhere. In fact, it is often asked in a family, 'who do you like the most among the three kids?' I am a big believer in destiny and God. I got my national award in 1998. I didn't know anyone in the industry but someone showed faith in me. So, I believe you will get what destiny has in store for you, but once you get a job, you have to do it with utmost honesty. Even Kangana today is one of the highest paid actresses, and we all love her as an actor.

IBT: Mubarakan will release along with another hyped movie Indu Sarkar. Don't you think it might affect the box office collection of your movie?

Pawan: There is a room for everyone. There are many instances when two films released together, and both the movies did well. If people don't like a movie they won't watch it, but if they like it, they will watch it, may be a week later. And one good thing is they (Mubarakan and Indu Sarkar) are two different kinds of movies and will have a different set of audience.

IBT: Your last film Rustom was a big hit grossing over Rs 120 crore. Do you think Mubarakan can be a bigger hit?

Pawan: I hope and wish it (Mubarakan) becomes an even bigger hit. But you see nobody knows which film will do well. Of course, I believe in this film, and I genuinely feel whoever watches this movie will enjoy it. It is Anil's one of the best performances, and even it is a different kind of film for Arjun Kapoor.