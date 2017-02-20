Director Krishna is busy with last-minute works of Hebbuli. With only three days to go for the release of Sudeep's biggest Kannada film in recent times, the director has spoken about the movie, working with Kiccha and more. Below, we bring to you excerpts from the interview:

Tell us about Hebbuli.

The movie is about a solider who is on a hunt for the truth. It is not a complete army-based film. Eighty percent of the movie happens in Bengaluru itself. Hebbuli is a commercial movie that also also deals with a social issue.

You waited for Sudeep for more than two years. Was it helpful to you in anyway?

I am happy with the delay as it gave me ample time to work on minute details. I feel we should not have a time limit once we decide to work on a project. Deep down, I desired to deliver a successful film and I was willing to spend any amount of time on the project.

Did you write the script keeping Sudeep in mind?

Sudeep is the first choice for the film. For me, he was the only choice for this role, as the character demanded an actor who can express silence and intensity through his eyes. Moreover, I share a good rapport with Kiccha after working with him in two of his earlier films (Kempegowda and Ranga SSLC) as a cinematographer. We share good comfort level and we understand each other well. I approached him with confidence that he would trust me and luckily he responded positively.

How was your experience working with Sudeep?

To tell you in short, it was a great experience. He gives more than 100 percent for his roles, which make our jobs easy. I thoroughly enjoyed working with him in Hebbuli. I had the same comfort level that I used to have when working with him as a cinematographer.

Ravichandran will be also seen in an important role. Isn't a tough task to accommodate two stars in a film?

Ravichandran has done the role of Sudeep's brother and the role of an IAS officer in the film. Coming to your question about casting two stars, they should fit into the script. When the script demands it, there is no choice, but to cast someone who fits the bill. Also, I was impressed with their combo in their previous film, which persuaded me to sign on the dotted lines.

Amala Paul's paring up with Sudeep is garnering good response. Would you like to say something about it?

We were looking for a new pair and roped in Amala Paul. She is a very good actress who is comfortable to work with. She is down to earth and her film portions have come out well.

Do you have plans to dub Hebbuli in other languages given Sudeep's market outside Karnataka?

Yes, the Hindi dubbing rights have already been sold. A couple of parties have shown interest in acquiring the Telugu and Malayalam rights. The producer might close the deal shortly.

Working with producers Umapathy and Raghunath.

I have a special mention for the producers. They did not make any compromises and met all the demands that arose before, during and after the completion of the shooting. One thing that I liked them for is they are passionate about cinema and never worried about budget crossing the limits.