The video above is a glimpse of how a Bengaluru crowd reacted to a nail-biting thriller on a Saturday evening.

Well, we are not talking about an IPL tie involving the home team, but these are scenes from the final of FIBA Women's Asia Cup 2017 Division B between India and Kazakhstan that took place in front of a sellout crowd at Sree Kanteerava Stadium on Saturday.

As it turned out, the Anitha Paul Durai-led side edged past Kazakhstan 75-73 in what proved to be one of the most of the most thrilling encounters of the tournament. India eventually booked a spot in the top division for the next edition of the prestigious continental event.

For Anitha, who has competed in nine straight editions of the tournament, the evening of the final was an unprecedented experience. The 32-year-old, who juggles between her family in Tamil Nadu and training routines, says India's win is a new beginning for women's basketball in the country.

Notably, the Indian team were relegated to Division B after a woeful performance in 2015 edition of the tournament. However, the women have given themselves and the country hope after a series of brilliant performances as hosts in the 2017 edition.

"Amazing... We were excited and motivated by the crowd today. I have almost close to 18 years of experience and this is the first time I had seen a crowd like this. We have been promoted to Division A. I am very happy for that," Anitha told International Business Times, India on Saturday.

She added: "I feel like crying, shedding tears of joy. I am very emotional right now. This is a new beginning for women's basketball in India."

The girls had to overcome quite a few hurdles

The Indian women headed into the tournament on the back of a two-year absence from international events, barring Asia Cup action. Only earlier this month, the Indian Olympic Association granted affiliation to Basketball Federation of India (BFI), which had been marred by infighting. The Sports Ministry followed suit by granting formal recognition to the governing body on July 27, according to reports.

Also, the team got a new coach in Serbia's Zoran Visic only weeks ahead of the big tournament at home. Anita's side, earlier this month, warmed up to the event with a preparatory tournament in Chinese Taipei -- William Jones Cup -- in which they lost all five matches.

Not many would have bet on India at the start of the tournament, but Anita and her girls rallied against the odds, crushing opponents en route to the final. On Saturday, the hosts were carrying the extra burden of being favorites.

Bengaluru crowd goes berserk

Visic's side started the match on a high, much to the delight of a sea of supporters. However, at the end of the first quarter, the team was trailing 19-16.

Kazakhstan had an eight-point lead at half-time and it soon swelled to 14 points in the third quarter. However, India, backed by the thunderous crowd and coach's constant tips from the sidelines, held their nerves in the pulsating last quarter to score 25 points and win the Division B championship.

Jeena Skaria and Shireen Limaye along with the skipper were in a league of their own on the big day.

'Coach's role crucial to team's win'

Anita attributed the team's success to coach Visic, saying the Serbian had focussed on team building, which according to her, has worked wonders.

"He [Visic] is a nice coach. Every player scored, contributed to the team's win. It was not only one player scoring in bulk, but everyone chipped in. Our coach used to say 'I don't want your individual scores, but proper co-ordination and good defense'," Paul Durai said.

She added: "For the first time in my career, I felt playing like a team. There is no negativity in the team. I am very happy with it."

'Asian Games 2018 in sight'

Anita even reveals she thought of retiring if India qualified for Division A. However, she says she is already being implored by her teammates to stay on till the 2018 Asian Games in Jakarta.

Indeed, the skipper deserves to be part of a better future that awaits the sport in the country and the BFI, according to her, has already hinted about going professional with women's basketball.