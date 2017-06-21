One of India's youngest singing sensations, Armaan Malik, has never failed to win hearts with his voice. From Main Hoon Hero Tera to Jab Tak, Armaan has always tasted success and now, he will collaborate with his idol, Sonu Nigam, for his next song.

Armaan started his singing career with jingles at the tender age of 10 and till date, he has sung for over 200 commercials, 24 films and also dubbed for My Name Is Khan. Today, he is undoubtedly one of the most successful B-Town singers.

He is set to perform at FLYP@ MTV café in Delhi on June 23 and a few days ahead of the concert, the star singer spoke to International Business Times, India about his journey in the industry and revealed details of his upcoming song with Sonu Nigam. Armaan spoke about his equation with his brother and music composer

Armaan also spoke about his equation with his brother and music composer Amaal Malik. Recently, the brothers were felicitated by New Zealand Prime Minister Bill English.

Here are the edited excerpts of the interview:

International Business Times: You have got the taste of success at a young age. Tell us about the reaction you and your brother got from your parents and friends? Do they treat you any different now that you are a big star?

Armaan: I don't think so. We are treated as normal as they used to treat us before. It's just that they are really proud of us and really happy about the success that we have won. We personally feel really really great about it. I think when you get success and your work becomes famous, you have a certain level of personal satisfaction. So that's a boost to work even harder.

IBT: How is it working with Amaal? When did you guys think that it was time for you to enter the industry?

Armaan: Well, I had entered the industry at the age of 10, Amaal had entered when he was 15. He started arranging and producing for the film composers. I had begun when I was 10, I had started singing for jingles, ads and children's movies. I sang for a lot of movies like Bhootnath, Taare Zameen Par and Chillar Party. But both of us got our big break together in Salman Khan's Jai Ho, in which he (Amaal) was the composer and I was the singer. And from there on, the journey took off and we did a quite a few songs together which went on to become hits. We are really happy that we are doing something we love. Music was never something like seemed as profession to us.

IBT: In one of your interviews, you said you would like to sing for Shah Rukh Khan. If you have a chance and you have to pick between Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan, who would it be?

Armaan: For singing a song, I have already sung for Salman bhai, so definitely my next choice would be Shah Rukh Khan. But, if I have to choose who's the favourite out of both of them, I'll definitely choose Salman bhai, because he is my mentor and I am whatever I am because of him.

IBT: You and Amaal were recently felicitated by the Prime Minister of New Zealand, Bill English. What do you have to say? How does it feel?

Armaan: I think it's a proud moment for us representing India in New Zealand and also, to be a few young achievers from our country. And taking it global I guess that's the main key, like I always wanted to do. These are things that make you realise that my career is shaping up in the right way and I am going to the right direction. And to be honoured by the Prime Minister of New Zealand himself, I think it's a big thing for us.

IBT: One song that you like to perform at every live concert

Armaan: One song that I really enjoy performing and the crowd also enjoys when they listen to it is Bol Do Na Zara from Azhar.

IBT: What is that one latest song of some other singer that has touched your heart?

Armaan: It is Channa Mereya by Arijit Singh.

IBT: How is Armaan Malik as a person – reserved or outgoing?

Armaan: I am a mixture of both. Most of the time, I am reserved, but if I get close to someone I tend to be a little more open. I am a little reserved 80 percent of the time.

IBT: Name one song of yours that you feel proud of?

Armaan: Main Rahoon Ya Na Rahoon (Music video starring Emraan Hashmi and Esha Gupta).

IBT: What is the upcoming song or project you are really excited about?

Armaan: I am really excited about the song from the movie, Mubarakan. It's called the Goggle song. It's a duet with none other than Sonu Nigam. He is my favourite singer since the longest time and also, he is my mentor. So to be able to sing a song with him for the very first time is a dream come true.