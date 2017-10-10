Internet sensation Sumeet Vyas and television heartthrob Karan Kundra are currently shooting an episode of the web series Stupid Man Smart Phone, which is the Indian adaptation of a British show with the same title.

According to a SpotboyE report, the duo got into an ugly fight during the shoot in a deep forest in Arunachal Pradesh.

Karan and Sumeet had to reach a monastery but got lost in the middle of their journey.

The Permanent Roommates star whipped out his phone to look for maps and soon realised there were only two routes to get to the monastery. While Sumeet wanted to take the longer route, Karan was adamant on following the shorter one.

This resulted in a heated argument between the Ribbon actor and the TV star, and they decided to go their separate ways.

Fortunately for Karan, he spotted a monk and realised he was on the right track. But then he decided not to inform Sumeet about it.

Karan further misled him by posting an update on social media about reaching a wrong destination.

When the Veere Di Wedding actor finally reached the destination and learnt about Karan's prank, he was infuriated and slammed the actor for his deed. This resulted in another war of words between the two. It was only after the crew intervened that the two actors cooled down.

Stupid Man Smart Phone has host Sumeet and a celebrity guest travelling to an unknown and treacherous place every episode. They are required to survive in the environment with no prior training or knowledge of the local language and practices. Their only companions are their smartphones.