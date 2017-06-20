Are you one of the hundreds of people who want to take up yoga, but cannot seem to find the right trainer? Well, we have the answer to your dilemma.

There are several apps on both Android-based Google Play and Apple iOS App stores, which offer training modules on yoga that you can follow in the cosy comforts of your home.

Here are our top five handpicked yoga apps (found on both Apple and Google Play), which will help get you get the required information on authentic yoga poses:

Daily Yoga (by Daily Yoga Software Technology Co. Ltd):

Features:

500+ yoga poses with detailed instructions

100+ yoga classes & programs with HD video updated monthly

Multiple choices for session duration varying from 5 - 70 minutes with numerous yoga music available

Scheduled plans for boot camp, body toning, weight loss, strength, flexibility, relaxation, balance, menstruation, body detox, meditation etc. with more than 10 experts

Also supports Chrome cast and Google Fit

Yoga Studio (by Gaiam):

Features:

Best suited for beginners and also advanced yoga practitioners

65 yoga & meditation classes with HD video

Easily customisable; users can also create their own unique HD video classes to share

Library of over 280 poses with detailed advice and instructions

Yoga - Track Yoga (by Eternal Karma Inc.):

Features:

Offers access to a personal yoga instructor. Any yoga-related question such as vinyasa yoga, hatha yoga, yoga breathing, yoga routine, yoga for depression, yoga for runners, yin yoga, ashtanga yoga, core yoga, power yoga, iyengar yoga, pure yoga, yoga fitness, yoga asanas and Baba Ramdev yoga answered within 24 hours.

Yoga instructors teach hatha yoga regularly and are well qualified and experts.

Programs offered include Beginners Mind, Flexibility Series, Full Body Fitness Yoga for Depression and Yoga Workout

Freestyle classes include Stress Relief, Beginner's Mind, Back Pain Relief, Cold & Flu Relief, Strength Builder, Morning Yoga, Bedtime Yoga, Digestion Booster, Yoga for Balance and more

Asana Rebel - Yoga & Fitness (by Asana Rebel):

Features:

Ideal for any level - beginners or experienced yogis

Detailed video tutorials for better alignment

Simple workouts ranging from 10 - 30 minutes

More than 400 workout variations that adapt to your fitness level and goals

Yoga tools from Sadhguru (by Isha Foundation):

Features: