Prime Minister Narendra Modi is in Lucknow in Uttar Pradesh to celebrate the third edition of International Yoga Day — also International Day of Yoga and World Yoga Day — on Wednesday, June 21. More than 50,000 people are at hand as he delivers a speech on the occasion, and then takes part in performing yoga.

The world celebrates the day with India because the United Nations — at Modi's urging — has recognised International Yoga Day and designated June 21 as when it will be celebrated every year.

The theme this year is "Yoga for Health," and according to the UN, "highlights the fact that yoga can contribute in a holistic way to achieving an equilibrium between mind and body."

The event, being held at the Ramabai Ambedkar Maidan — also called the Ramabai Rally Sthal — in Lucknow

4 am IST: It's still a few hours before Prime Minister Narendra arrives at the Ramabai Ambedkar Maidan to practise yoga with 51,000 people on the occasion of the third edition of the International Day of Yoga.

