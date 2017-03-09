In the last few years, yoga has gained popularity all around the world with people of different ages taking to this discipline for a better and healthier lifestyle. The Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi, has been a huge supporter of yoga, trying to make the spiritual practice popular in his own way.

Modi has always been stressing on the importance of yoga, and it was the PM, who proposed the idea of International Yoga Day in 2014. It did come to fruition as it was first celebrated on June 21, 2015, and will once again take place in 2017 as well. This time around Modi has some clear cut plans, and wants to promote the International Yoga Day during IPL 2017.

Modi has asked the Sports and Youth Affairs Ministry to ensure that the IPL platform is used to promote yoga. He also wants the IITs of the country to take up yoga as an extra-curricular activity. This decision of promoting International Yoga Day is said to have taken earlier in March when PM had called for a meeting to discuss the way ahead, reported the Financial Express.

This does make good sense, and it could be immensely successful as the IPL is one of the most watched events in the world, and particularly in India. Modi could not have chosen for a better platform in the cricket crazy nation.

IPL 2017 is set to kick start on April 5 and end on May 21.