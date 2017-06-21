Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi was the one who proposed the idea of International Yoga Day during his speech at the United Nations General Assembly in 2014, and since 2015, people all over the world celebrate this day on June 21.

PM Modi suggested the date as it is the longest day of the year. Since then, he is seen at different cities every year on the day, performing yoga with a huge crowd.

Yoga guru Baba Ramdev has been an inspiration for several years. Last year, he claimed to have beaten PM Modi to become the most followed leader during the International Yoga Day celebrations.

The event in Chandigarh, led by Modi, was attended by over 30,000 people last year. Ramdev's yoga event at Faridabad was attended by one lakh people, and made a Guinness Record, Ramdev had claimed.

This year also, Modi and Baba Ramdev participated in yoga events that attracted huge crowds. Several pictures of them have been doing the rounds on social media. While the prime minister celebrated the day in Lucknow this time, Baba Ramdev visited Ahmedabad for the event.

Take a look at the yoga day photos of PM Modi, Ramdev and others:

