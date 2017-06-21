While the International Yoga Day, observed on June 21, is an occasion for people across the world to show their enthusiasm about the practice, there are several people who swear by it in their daiy lives. And celebrities are no exception.
Many Bollywood stars too are smitten by yoga. As they lead stressful work schedules, they depend on yoga a lot as an essential part of their exercise routine for a fit body and peaceful mind.
Actors like Alia Bhatt, Malaika Arora, Shilpa Shetty and Bipasha Basu practise yoga on a regular basis. However, considering that they are fitness enthusiasts and like to take it to another level, they often mix yoga with different forms of exercises, like aerial acrobatics. These asanas are not easy to master and require rigorous training sessions but are quite effective for quick results.
Bollywood celebrities often showcase their yoga skills on Instagram.
This Yoga Day, here is a look at some of their pictures posted on Instagram:
"WILL POWER is like a muscle the more u use it the stronger it gets". Suffered a severe cervical disc injury 15 yrs ago.. Made up my mind to do a headstand..today I did it.. Please don't try this exercise all of a sudden.. it's taken me a lot of core/postural strengthening to reach here.. #SwasthRahoMastRaho #willpower