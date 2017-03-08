International women's day is celebrated across the world on March 8 and has seen a lot of celebrities send their best wishes to women on Twitter. There were also a number of sports personalities who also wished women on Twitter today. Indian captain Virat Kohli posted a special message praising his mother Saroj Kohli and actress Anushka Sharma for being the two "strongest" ladies in his life.

Apart from the Indian captain, there were a number of other former and current players from the Indian team who sent out tweets wishing women including Harbhajan Singh, Suresh Raina, Sachin Tendulkar and Mohammad Kaif.

Indian wrestler Yogeshwar Dutt also posted a collage honouring women today. Sporting company Adidas also posted two videos celebrating women's day. Here is a look at some of the best tweets by sportspersons wishing women today.

Nurtured by my mother,found true love in my wife and understood real meaning of life with my daughter. I'm blessed. Happy #WomensDay — Suresh Raina (@ImRaina) March 8, 2017

Every day is Women’s Day when you are surrounded by such wonderful women who add meaning to your life. #BeBoldForChange pic.twitter.com/YPhyvawd0P — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) March 8, 2017

Every man needs a woman when he is in trouble , because just like the game of chess , the Queen protects the king.#womensday pic.twitter.com/kgb9Pu1HxD — Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) March 8, 2017

On International #WomensDay, I call for equal rights and opportunities for

women at work. @UN_Women pic.twitter.com/PdxuhlQrmz — Sania Mirza (@MirzaSania) March 8, 2017

Strong on our own, even stronger together. Happy #InternationalWomensDay to all women around the world. pic.twitter.com/ADrTreumdd — adidas (@adidas) March 8, 2017