Womens day, International women's day, Sports personalities on women's day, Virat Kohli, adidas, twitter
Virat Kohli's post on Instagram for Women's Day.Virat Kohli Instagram.

International women's day is celebrated across the world on March 8 and has seen a lot of celebrities send their best wishes to women on Twitter. There were also a number of sports personalities who also wished women on Twitter today. Indian captain Virat Kohli posted a special message praising his mother Saroj Kohli and actress Anushka Sharma for being the two "strongest" ladies in his life.

Also read: It's time to curb gender bias in medical research, and take women's pain more seriously

Apart from the Indian captain, there were a number of other former and current players from the Indian team who sent out tweets wishing women including Harbhajan Singh, Suresh Raina, Sachin Tendulkar and Mohammad Kaif.

Indian wrestler Yogeshwar Dutt also posted a collage honouring women today. Sporting company Adidas also posted two videos celebrating women's day. Here is a look at some of the best tweets by sportspersons wishing women today.

Also read
Quick Links