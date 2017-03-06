The world will celebrate the International Women's Day on March 8. The day will see everyone taking time out to thank the women in their lives for making a difference.

However, Hollywood doesn't limit itself to celebrating and telling the tales of women's achievements to March 8. Time and again, the film industry has strove towards creating more strong female characters and women centric movies to encourage gender parity.

Recently, a number of women centric movies have been made. Here's a list of five movies that won many hearts.

1. Hidden Figures:

The Oscar-nominated movie tells the real story of three women – Katherine G Johnson, Dorothy Vaughan and Mary Jackson. The three brilliant African-American women working at NASA serve as the brains behind one of the greatest operations in history: putting astronaut John Glenn into orbit. The movie released in December 2016 and garnered positive reviews from critics and viewers. The film is also celebrating Women's History Month throughout March 2017.

2. Jackie:

Another Oscar nominated movie, Jackie stars Natalie Portman in the title role. The movie, which released in 2016 and earned the actress an Oscar nomination for Best Actress Award, focuses on crucial moments in American history. Told through the eyes of the First Lady, Jacqueline Bouvier Kennedy, the film tells the tale of one of the most important and tragic moments in American history.

3. Wild:

To get over her recent divorce, Cheryl, played by Big Little Lies actress Reese Witherspoon, heads out to a hiking expedition. She sets out to the unknown to heal the emotional hurt and in search of her self. The film is an inspiring experience.

4. American Honey:

Released in 2016, the powerful British-American road movie tells the tale of a girl, Star (played by Sasha Lane) who runs away from her troubled home to discover herself and life. She travels with a team of sales crew, which includes Jake (played by Shia LaBeouf) where she discovers an alternative lifestyle and love. The roadie movie urges you to let go of things that are holding you down and see the world.

5. The Iron Lady:

No women centric movie list is complete without mentioning at least one Meryl Streep movie. She has delivered some of Hollywood's best women centric movies including Devil Wears Prada, Ricki and the Flash, and Julie and Julia but one movie that stands out is Iron Lady. The historical drama movie is a biography of Margaret Thatcher, the former Prime Minister of the United Kingdom and she has nailed the role. Not only did she receive critical acclaim for her portrayal of the powerful ruler, she also won the Oscar for the Best Actress that year.