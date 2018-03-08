The contribution of women in the Indian defense forces of India is a testament to their bravery and mental toughness. This International Women's Day, the Indian Air Force and Avani Chaturvedi, the first woman to fly a fighter jet solo have given a beautiful message to everyone.

IAF's salute to women

IAF released a video featuring women pilots like Avani Chaturvedi, Bhawana Kanth, and Mohana Singh on Thursday morning.

"IAF salutes the spirit, courage, and strength of women," said the video.

It also added, "Every woman inspires, nurtures and supports, but some wear overalls and combats boots as well".

The two minutes and twenty seconds video, which has a song called 'zameen se chalein hum aasmaan ke kareeb' playing in background showcases women officers attending training sessions along with their male counterparts.

The video also features several batches of women officers and women cadets participating in parades and other ground operations of the IAF.

Here's the video of the IAF:

Here's what Avani Chaturvedi said

Avani Chaturvedi, who became the first ever Indian woman to fly a fighter aircraft (MiG-21 bison) solo at the age of 24 said that it feels good to be an inspiration to others, reported Hindustan Times.

Hailing from a family with several members in the Army, Chaturvedi always wanted to be a pilot.

Give women the wings to fly, and they will carve a path for themselves!

I Am very Happy after becoming the first ever Indian woman to fly a MiG-21 Bison fighter aircraft. thank u @IAF_MCC #AvaniChaturvedi pic.twitter.com/cRZYlaR7R5 — Avani Chaturvedi (@chaturvediAvani) February 22, 2018

Here's what she said this Women's Day: