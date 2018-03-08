The contribution of women in the Indian defense forces of India is a testament to their bravery and mental toughness. This International Women's Day, the Indian Air Force and Avani Chaturvedi, the first woman to fly a fighter jet solo have given a beautiful message to everyone.
IAF's salute to women
IAF released a video featuring women pilots like Avani Chaturvedi, Bhawana Kanth, and Mohana Singh on Thursday morning.
"IAF salutes the spirit, courage, and strength of women," said the video.
It also added, "Every woman inspires, nurtures and supports, but some wear overalls and combats boots as well".
The two minutes and twenty seconds video, which has a song called 'zameen se chalein hum aasmaan ke kareeb' playing in background showcases women officers attending training sessions along with their male counterparts.
The video also features several batches of women officers and women cadets participating in parades and other ground operations of the IAF.
Here's the video of the IAF:
#SilverJubileeOfWomenInIAF : Indian Air Force salutes the Strength and Spirit of the Brave Women on International Women’s Day 2018.— Indian Air Force (@IAF_MCC) March 8, 2018
Full video on FB & YouTube /IndianAirforce #NariShakti #InternationalWomenDay@MinistryWCD @DefenceMinIndia @SpokespersonMoD @PMOIndia pic.twitter.com/tU8wDBOytU
Here's what Avani Chaturvedi said
Avani Chaturvedi, who became the first ever Indian woman to fly a fighter aircraft (MiG-21 bison) solo at the age of 24 said that it feels good to be an inspiration to others, reported Hindustan Times.
Hailing from a family with several members in the Army, Chaturvedi always wanted to be a pilot.
Give women the wings to fly, and they will carve a path for themselves!— Avani Chaturvedi (@chaturvediAvani) February 22, 2018
I Am very Happy after becoming the first ever Indian woman to fly a MiG-21 Bison fighter aircraft. thank u @IAF_MCC #AvaniChaturvedi pic.twitter.com/cRZYlaR7R5
Here's what she said this Women's Day:
"It feels good to have become [an] inspiration for someone. But I don't think I've done something great, a lot of them have done the same before... Yes, you can say that for the first time a girl has done it, but the feeling isn't very different.
At any point in life, be it in any field, women should not feel that they are different, rather they should focus on doing their best in whatever they do, find their own voice and the rest will fall in place. If you are good professionally and competent, then everybody would accept you
We all have it in us to overcome the hurdles, which are part of our existence. Dream big and then work hard towards achieving it. Never lose hope! Staying strong is important and nothing can stop you."