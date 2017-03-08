Let the travel bug bite you this International Women's Day!

Of late, an increasing number of women travellers are opting to go the solo way as they are taking leisure trips by themselves. Exploring new cities, both nationally and internationally, women are backpacking across the plains, mountains, interiors and metro cities.

Ditching the whole pain of planning with a gang and the headache of managing the trip's ups and downs is the primary reason that an increasing number of women prefer to travel alone. But why has travelling alone become so important? Experienced solo women travellers share that a solo trip gives you more than just a holiday experience.

"It is important to head out for solo trips because one must make time for yourself. We spend most part of our lives giving importance to others. Solo trips help you connect with yourself, give you the much needed me-time and offers you experiences unlike an all friends or family trips," shares Krupa Shah, Mumbai-based solo traveller.

It also serves as an emotionally rejuvenating experience, shares Chennai-based explorer Priya Darshini. "Travelling alone helps you confront your deepest pain and problems. Through the trip, you start clearing your head and choose the right path. You gain a sense of independence as well," she says.

But what should one keep in mind while planning a solo trip? Mrinalini Santhanam, a Delhi-based solo traveller, suggests a few pointers:

- Do not spend too much time debating the pros and cons with yourself. Fix your dates, book your tickets. And the rest will follow. The biggest advantage is being on your own. You do not have to coordinate.

- Observe, learn and be self aware: Your safety is priority. At all times. Be self-aware of your surroundings. But do not let yourself get paranoid in the bargain.

- Eat, eat, and eat: Food is the best way to your heart and to understand others. The best way to learn about the culture and your surroundings is through food.

- Walk and use the public transport. Not only is it economical, it is also the best way to explore a city. Pack a comfortable pair of sneakers, socks and let your feet take you to places.

- Pack light.

While the basics of travelling solo remain the same, an international travel requires a little more planning than that a local trip. Krupa jots down a few pointers to keep in mind before heading out on an impromptu international solo trip. She says:

- Check if you have enough money for the trip. Do not head out on an international trip without making sure your financial support is in place.

- Keep all your bookings in place. Many countries have female-only dorms; you can either check-in there or opt for hotels. But ensure you have your reservations.

- Have all your documentation in place. Provided the changing political climate, it is important that you have all necessary paper work done.

- Share your travel details with at least one local person (local friend or relative) and your family back home.

- Be physically active before your trip. Ensure your body is ready to adapt to the new travel routine and bear the climatic change. Keep yourself hydrated.