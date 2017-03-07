The city of Mumbai is set to celebrate International Women's Day, which falls on March 8, with a bang, and several establishments in the city have come up with wonderful offers to celebrate women.

Also read: Game of Thrones Season 7 air date, spoilers: THIS character might die in the coming episodes

Here are a few ways women can enjoy the day.

Pamper yourself: Truefitt and Hill, a hair and grooming salon for men, will allow women to enter their restricted men's-only zone on March 8, where women can enjoy a wide range of hand and foot massages. The offer is available in all their branches.

Painting: Raasta Bombay is celebrating womanhood with a painting party for women that is being hosted by Bombay Drawing Room. Men are also welcome to join. The event will be held at Rohan Plaza, 5th Road, S.V. Road, Khar (West).

Boating: The Maharashtra Maritime Board has come up with a tour package of Elephanta Caves for 200 women on International Women's Day. The boating expedition will be held between 9 am and 12 pm on March 8, exclusively for women.

Music: The Divas – A Musical Bonding, is an all women's group brought together that will celebrate womanhood with their different instruments. The event will be held at Nehru Centre, Dr. Annie Besant Road, Worli.

Dining out: The Daily Bar & Kitchen will be serving unlimited sangria to women patrons for just Rs. 1000 on Women's Day. They are also introducing Sparkling Sangria exclusively this Women's Day, just for the women.

The Copa is celebrating the spirit of womanhood by putting together a special dinner menu curated by the chef along with a round of complimentary martinis.