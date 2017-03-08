Taiwanese consumer electronics giant Asus, to mark International Women's Day, has announced a special gift with every Zenfone 3 Max series in India.

Female consumers who buy any one of the three Asus phones: 5.2-inch Zenfone 3 Max (ZC520TL), 5.5-inch Zenfone 3 Max (ZC521TL) or the Zenfone 3s Max (ZC553KL), can claim the feature-rich camera accessory Asus LolliFlash, worth Rs. 899 for free. This special offer is available only at Asus authorised partner stores and valid till March 12, 2017 or till stocks last.

What is Asus LolliFlash?

Lolliflash is a selfie-aid. It comes in a lollipop shaped dual-tone LED torch that improves the quality of low-light photos and videos taken on a smartphone or tablet. It comes in five vivid colours -- white, blue, black, red and yellow. The LolliFlash acts as a separate 'fill-in' light, delivering true to life visuals. Weighing only 8 grams, it is extremely portable with a built-in battery that lasts up to three hours. LolliFlash also has different colour filters – White, Blue and Red -- three brightness level settings and Anti-Red-Eye to further enhance the photography experience.

Is Asus Zenfone 3 Max series, a worthy buy?

Yes, all the three Asus Zenfone 3 Max series phones come with a high capacity battery and visually appealing design language.

Inside too, they come with good processor backed by sumptuous 3GB RAM and 32GB internal storage with an option for expansion via microSD card.

As far as the camera hardware is concerned, they pack good shooters at par with rival brands in the mid-tier segment.

Watch this space for latest news on Asus.