Isn't the taunt that women and girls in Indian society receive for either being short, fat, dark, handicapped or poor, enough? The fact, that all our discussions on women related issues begins with "it's high time" answers it all.

International Women's Day: Women by choice, with courage; 3 women who defied society and defended their sexuality

But have you ever wondered, how do the taunted women undergo the pressure and pain when an incident as grave as acid attack, fire or domestic abuse disfigures their look and confidence forever. But despite such trauma, there are women who have overcome their pain and have risen up.

Besides reaching out to three women, who have overcome their trauma and now continue to inspire others, International Business Times, India also talked to Prasanna Geetu, the founder and CEO of The International Foundation for Crime Prevention and Victim Care (PCVC), an NGO that works with victims and survivors of domestic abuse.

"It indeed takes a lot of strength to come out of such trauma, but it takes equal strength, to support and work with women and girls scarred with acid and fire. To renew their mental strength takes a lot," Geetu conveyed to all the women.

"Just in flights they ask you to put on your life jacket before helping others in case of emergency, in the same way, all women should learn to prioritise their physical and mental well being before becoming the nurturer," she added.

Here are the stories of the women who have overcome trauma.

Ritu Saini

May 26, 2012 changed Ritu's life forever when a man hired by her cousin brother threw acid on her. Though this native of Rohtak, Haryana had to discontinue her studies after 10th class, the support of her family helped her in getting justice. While three men including her cousin were given life imprisonment, two more were sentenced to 10 years of jail each in December 2014.

"If I was able to stand up for myself and overcome my trauma, it's because of my family," said Ritu, a member of the Stop acid Attack campaign.

"All women should live for themselves. Live for your dream. Who cares about society! Come out of your shell, fight if needed. But just be yourself," she added. Ritu is the assistant manager of Sheroes Hangout Cafe in Agra, which is solely run by acid attack survivors.

Shanthi V

Shanthi sustained burns when her father poured acid on her mother, who was sleeping next to her. Though scarred forever, Shanthi doesn't let the incident affect her. She has also received immense support from her husband.

"What has happened can't be undone. So, it is better that we accept it and move on. Only when you accept the change that a grave incident has caused to you, only then can you expect the society to accept you," Shanthi said. She has been working as an accountant with PCVC for three years.

Yeshoda R

Married to an alcoholic, Yeshoda felt herself repressed since the beginning. Other family problems made Yeshoda take an extreme step of attempting suicide. The anger and frustration of being unable to open up made her set herself on fire on July 2, 2010. Though it took her one and a half years to recover, she also learnt to be a confident person.

Despite being partially blind as a result of the burns she suffered, Yeshoda works as an admin assistant in a Chennai-based company.

"Don't bottle up your feelings. If you feel you can't share it with others as they too have problems, then opt for counselling. All women should invest in themselves rather than sympathising. Therefore don't be hesitant to ask for help," emphasised Yeshoda.