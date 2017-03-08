Of late, female filmmakers have been succeeding in making a mark in the Bollywood industry with meaningful cinema. Besides names like Deepa Mehta and Mira Nair, who have carved a niche for themselves in the west, many have delivered beautiful and entertaining films in Bollywood as well.

On this International Women's Day (March 8), let us have a look at some of the young and successful female Bollywood directors:

Gauri Shinde: Gauri, who has helmed English Vinglish and Dear Zindagi, has amazing story-telling skills. Gauri's movies usually revolve around gender stereotypes and focuses on female protagonists.

Zoya Akhtar: Zoya narrates coming-of-age stories and portray larger-than-life characters. Her films like Luck By Chance, Bombay Talkies, Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara and Dil Dhadakne Do, talk about complex relationships between two lovers or friends.

Meghna Gulzar: Meghna can be called as one of the fearless filmmakers of Bollywood, who doesn't deter from making sensitive films, which often remain untouched by the male filmmakers. Her directorial debut Filhaal, dealt with a sensitive topic of surrogacy.

Reema Kagti: Reema has explored different genre of films. After trying her hands in comedy drama Honeymoon Travels Pvt Ltd, and Talaash, a psychological horror thriller, Kagti is next working on sports biopic Gold, starring Akshay Kumar.

Farah Khan: The choreographer-turned-filmmaker has always focused on helming masala entertainers. Her films like Main Hoon Na, Om Shanti Om, Tees Maar Khan and Happy New Year are for pure entertainment purpose.