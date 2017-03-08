International Womens Day: 100 years of female achievement in 70 seconds

International Womens Day: 100 years of female achievement in 70 seconds Close
Celebrate International Womens Day by revisiting some of the biggest achievements by women in past 100 years, from gaining the right to vote in 1918, to Hillary Clinton becoming the first female presidential candidate for a major US political party in 2016.
loading image
IBT TV
Italian Prime Minister Matteo Renzi resigns after referendum loss
Most popular