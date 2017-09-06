Cameras on board the International Space Station captured new footage of Hurricane Irma passing over the Atlantic Ocean towards the Caribbean on Tuesday, September 5.The Category 5 hurricane is expected to bring 185 mph winds as it passes the Leewards islands, the US Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico over the next two days.
International Space Station captures view of Hurricane Irma
- September 6, 2017 18:10 IST
