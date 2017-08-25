Cameras aboard the International Space Station captured new views of Hurricane Harvey as the storm rapidly intensified on Thursday afternoon, August 24.Harvey is expected to make landfall on the Texas coast on Friday, 25 August, or Saturday morning, 26 August.
International Space Station captures new footage of Hurricane Harvey
- August 25, 2017 15:28 IST
