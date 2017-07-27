Motorola recently announced its highly-anticipated flagship Moto Z2 Force without the traditional 3.5mm audio jack. This is in line with the trend among smartphone makers in the flagship segment.

However, a sizeable group of smartphone users still have a hankering for the 3.5mm audio jack. Prolific tipster Andri Yatim has recently tweeted the international model of Moto Z2 Force would indeed sport the highly-desirable headphone jack, unlike the US variant.

#motoz2force said to have a 3.5mm by various news and Lenovo sources. Is it on the fatter INT. (6/128GB) version? ? — Andri Yatim (@HeyAndri) July 25, 2017

The tweet also confirms the phone will have 6GB RAM and 128GB internal storage. Furthermore, the US model is said to be slimmer than the 128GB overseas model.

The international version of the phone is expected to come with same design, features and specifications as its US counterpart like Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 processor, 12MP dual rear camera setup, 5.5in P-OLED capacitive touchscreen display, Android 7.1.1 Nougat, microSD slot expandable up to 256GB and non-removable battery.

Pricing and availability

The Moto Z2 Force will be offered in three different RAM and storage configurations: 4GB+64GB, 6GB+64GB and 6GB+128GB depending on the market.

The international variant of Moto Z2 Force is expected to cost almost the same as its US variant retailing at $799 (Rs. 51,539).