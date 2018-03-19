The International Day of Happiness, celebrated March 20 every year, primarily focuses on inspiring, mobilizing, and advancing the global happiness movement. It was conceptualized and founded by philanthropist, activist, statesman, and prominent United Nations special advisor Jayme Illien.

This year's theme is "Share Happiness – focusing on the importance of relationships, kindness and helping each other", as the Day of Happiness website explains.

J.K. Rowling wrote in her book Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban that, "Happiness can be found, even in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light." And fairly enough, as dark and trying as times can get, the quest for happiness should never be given up on.

With mental illnesses shrouding people's happiness increasingly with each passing day, it is now more important than ever to promote the value of general happiness in everyone's life. From cheering up a loved one to allowing a loved one in to ease the darkness that seems to overpower from time to time – this day is all about being happy and spreading the cheer.

And what better way to cheer than making a playlist of every hit number that has a magical ability to instantly put you in a good mood!

On this International Day of Happiness, IBT India brings to you their 'happy playlist' as a mere drop in the ocean of widespread cheer and positivity!