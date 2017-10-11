International Day of the Girl Child, also called Day of the Girl, declared by the United Nations in 2012 is observed on October 11. The special day is celebrated for all the daughters in the wake of gender inequality that exists in our society.

The theme of this year's International Day of Girl Child is "EmPOWER girls: emergency response and resilience planning" to promote the protection of girls from conflict and violence as well as to strengthen their resilience.

"No society will flourish and no peace agreement will be lasting without empowering

girls in peacebuilding and reconstruction. It is time to put this imperative at the heart of all of our efforts in addressing fragility, conflict and violence. This is UNESCO's message today," says Irina Bokova, Director General of the UNESCO.

Also read: Dad shocked to find 'f**k' printed on KFC's children meal box

Even these days, girls are not given the right access to education, nutrition, legal rights, medical care, and are often discriminated. Violence against women and child marriage also exists in our society that proves how challenging it is to live as a girl.

The main focus of Day of the Girl is to pay special attention to the challenges faced by them and to promote empowerment and fulfilment of their human rights.

Check out some popular quotes, messages, wishes and greetings to share with daughters here:

One of the greatest gifts I've ever gotten is my daughter. — Ace Frehley, American musician

I have the most beautiful daughter in the world and I'm grateful for her. — Bethenny Frankel, American TV personality

The happiest moment of my life was probably when my daughter was born. — David Duchovny, American actor

My daughter is my passion and my life. — Tamara Mellon, British fashion designer.

My daughter is my greatest inspiration. — Whitney Houston, American singer

If you would have a good wife, marry one who has been a good daughter. — Thomas Fuller, English historian

After my daughter was born, I made a promise to myself to live in the moment. — Kourtney Kardashian, American television personality

The day you came to our life is the most auspicious moment of our life.

You made us a good father/mother,

You helped us to become mature,

You are the precious gift we could ever get.

When we were waiting for a baby,

We were ready to accept you wholeheartedly,

When we knew you are gonna be a girl,

We overjoyed.

You made our life complete.

Dear daughter,

As you grow older, I wish to see you flying out like a free bird,

May you pursue all your dreams,

May you get chances to live life to the fullest.

But whenever you thik you are down,

Remember that I am here to offer my full support.

You are the best daughter in the world.

Your smile makes me happy.

Your success stories make me proud.

Thank you for being a great daughter.

I love you.

No matter how long you go to achieve your dreams, I'll always be right here, standing with you to encourage my dear daughter. Love you lots.