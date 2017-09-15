The United Nations (UN) International Day of Democracy will be observed on September 15 (Friday) across the world, to raise public awareness about democracy.

This year's theme of democracy and conflict prevention focuses on the critical need to strengthen democratic institutions to promote peace and stability.

According to the United Nations, a more integrated approach to foster resilient societies calls for effective and inclusive democratic governance with respect for human rights and the rule of law. Strong leadership to support democracy, strengthen civil society, empower women and uphold the rule of law are conditions that preserve stability and peace.

In 70 years of independence, Indian democracy has evolved immensely.

India faced several formidable challenges to its unity and survival as one country, but, it still remains the world's largest democracy, as an invincible nation.

Happy Democracy Day!

Watch the video to find out more.