International Coffee Day is a global celebration of our favourite beverage's journey from the farm to the shop. From cappuccinos to espressos, it has become a part of our daily routine. A strong cup of coffee is all we need right after waking up, or when we catch up with old friends or even when we go out for a date. We cherish the drink almost at all occasions.

However, people aren't quite sure about the advantages and disadvantages of the popular drink. So, we bring to you some facts about your favourite beverage that you should know:

Aggravates menstrual cramps

Menstrual cramps are a nightmare for women and it aggravates if you have your favourite beverage. It is often advised to reduce caffeine intake during menstruation. Health coach Dr. Lori Shemek says: "Caffeine is a vasoconstrictor...It makes blood vessels constrict and may cause the vessels that feed the uterus to tighten."

Live longer with coffee

There is a lower risk of premature death from disease those who consume coffee daily. Setiawan, a senior author on the studies, says that coffee drinking is associated with many other lifestyle factors that could play a role in longevity but even when those are controlled it is seen that people who drink more coffee have lower death rates.

Avoid coffee during pregnancy

"The American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists (ACOG) advises pregnant women to limit their caffeine intake to less than 200 milligrams per day, which is about one 11-ounce cup of coffee," Nita Landry, MD, and an ob-gyn told Readers Digest.

According to Dr Gandhali Deorukhkar, a consultant gynaecologist and obstetrician from Wockhardt Hospital says that 200 mg of caffeine a day can lead to low birth weight babies and miscarriages. If you consume around eight cups or more it can even lead to stillborn babies.

Does not reduce stress

Often people turn to coffee when they have a lot of work pressure and need to meet the deadlines but unlike what most people believe, coffee does not reduce stress and anxiety.

Protect against diseases

Coffee may reduce the risk of severe health problems, according to researchers at Harvard University. The report also pointed out that coffee might decrease the development of Parkinson's disease, cardiovascular disease as well as cirrhosis.

Veronica Setiawan, associate professor of preventive medicine at the Keck School of Medicine of the University of Southern California told TIME: "More and more evidence is showing that there really are no long-term adverse health effects in adults who drink it moderately—up to five cups a day in some studies."

Acidity

Most of us are so used to coffee that we cannot even start our day without it. However, excess consumption of coffee can lead to acidity.

According to Nutritionist Mehar Rajput from FITPASS told NDTV: "Two cups of coffee per day is good for health. More consumption of coffee causes acidity and dehydration. It should be avoided by hypertension patients as it causes anxiety, further leading to high blood pressure. Patients with Irritable Bowel Syndrome (IBS) should also avoid coffee as it may irritate the gut lining."

Boosting brain

Research suggests that coffee may also offer long-lasting protection against age-related memory problems. A 2015 study in the Journal of Alzheimer's Disease, found that healthy older adults who drank one to two cups of coffee a day consistently were less likely to develop mild cognitive impairment over a three-year period than those who did not consume it at all.