An El Clasico, a Manchester derby, a repeat of Arsenal vs Bayern Munich are just some of the blockbuster matches that await in this season's International Champions Cup – the high-profile preseason tournament.

This year, the tournament will be played in three countries – USA, China and Singapore – with, pretty much, all of the European heavyweights making their presence felt.

The USA leg is the biggest and longest and, so, naturally carries the most number of matches.

Manchester United will play three games in the ICC in America.

After warming-up with two games against MLS sides Los Angeles Galaxy and Rea Salt Lake on July 15 and July 17 respectively, Jose Mourinho's team will get their International Champions Cup campaign going with a derby match against Pep Guardiola's Manchester City on July 20.

Three days later and it will be a match of the giants as Manchester United faceoff against Real Madrid in Santa Clara – the last time these two sides met in the ICC, they set an American viewership record, with well over 100,000 swarming into the stadium.

United's final match in the ICC is against Barcelona on July 26, but the match that everyone will want to see will be the El Clasico – Real Madrid vs Barcelona – which will be held in Miami.

In China, Arsenal will play Bayern Munich again in their only match of the International Champions Cup, while the German champions are set to face-off against another English opposition in Chelsea, in Singapore – this match should turn out to be a clash of the Bundesliga and Premier League champions, considering both sides are well on their way to clinching their respective league titles.

Apart from Arsenal and Bayern, the China leg will also have Borussia Dortmund and AC Milan.

Singapore will be contested by Bayern, Chelsea and Inter Milan.