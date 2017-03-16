Apart from successful in their businesses, Indian entrepreneurs and corporates also comment on politics, sports and general topics. It also helps that some of them have interests in these areas.

Most of them are active on Twitter, commenting on topical issues, like the recently-declared elections results of Uttar Pradesh and four other states.

The recent controversy involving a young Muslim girl Nahid Afrin, who was trolled for singing Hindu songs and was kind-of censured by Muslim clerics, is also a topic that finds resonance among some of the honchos and executives.

Another buzzing topic for them is the recent row involving co-founder of Stayzilla Yogendra Vasupal.

For instance, Harsh Goenka tweets regularly on topics ranging from politics to sports, in addition to sharing random pictures.

Mohandas Pai, former Infosys executive and investor in many start-ups, is a regular panelist on many primetime debates on news channels, dwelling on politics, reservations in jobs, healthcare, law and order, civic issues, foreign policy and corporate irregularities. He also retweets topics of general interest.

Kiran Mazumdar Shaw, chairman of Biocon, who is also on the boards of other companies including United Breweries, is pretty active as well.

Here we bring you some of their tweets and videos posted or shared by them:

Image of a drowning man.....any resemblance to any symbol of any political party is pure coincidence. pic.twitter.com/625Sxg5vXQ — Harsh Goenka (@hvgoenka) March 15, 2017

Harsh Mariwala, chairman of FMCG company Marico, has this video to share:

The art of fishing, mastered by a bird! pic.twitter.com/Wo9MLERf6w — Harsh Mariwala (@hcmariwala) March 15, 2017

Mohandas Pai questioned the arrest of Stayzilla co-founder Yogendra Vasupal in a matter that is essentially commercial in nature.