Sonam Kapoor has been tight-lipped about her love life but her holiday pictures and several appearances with Anand Ahuja have only made the rumours of them dating stronger. Recently, Sonam Kapoor celebrated her not-so-mystery man's birthday and called him 'the best man ever'.

We bring to you a few interesting facts about the Neerja actress' rumoured boyfriend:

Anand Ahuja, the alleged boyfriend of the actress is a business tycoon. He is the owner of a Delhi based shoe brand and pursued higher studies from the prestigious Wharton Business School. When it comes to shoes and apparel, he has got a good business sense.

Blue Skies ?? #latergram #everydayphenomenal A post shared by anand ahuja (@anandahuja) on Apr 2, 2017 at 7:59am PDT

The couple's mutual love for shoes is very evident from their pictures on the social media. Anand is obsessed with shoes and now his alleged girlfriend also loves his label. The fashionistas are nowadays ditching high heels for comfy sneakers.

?? #everydayphenomenal A post shared by anand ahuja (@anandahuja) on Jul 29, 2017 at 11:44am PDT

Both of them were seen together on their respective special days. On Sonam's 32nd birthday, they were spotted at popular pubs in Mumbai and were also seen at an eatery for a south Indian brunch in Juhu, TOI reported.

How you gonna post MY pic before me @sonamkapoor !? Well, we'll see who gets more likes, ok!? ? A post shared by anand ahuja (@anandahuja) on Mar 6, 2017 at 5:25am PST

While Sonam loves sweating it out in the gym, her rumoured beau Anand loves playing basketball. Recently, on Anand's birthday, the actress gifted him a BMX bike. The duo posted their picture on the social media where the 32-year-old actress captioned it saying, 'Birthday boy with his new bike'.

Birthday boy with his new bike.. thank you for helping us out @nigelsylvester ! @anandahuja was like a kid in a candy shop! ?? A post shared by sonamkapoor (@sonamkapoor) on Jul 29, 2017 at 1:06pm PDT

Both of them loves keeping their love-life under wraps but their PDA on social media keeps dropping low-key hints about their budding romance. They never miss commenting on each other's pictures. Their favourite hashtag #everydayphenomenal is very much what they feel being together.

Crew love. A post shared by Rhea Kapoor (@rheakapoor) on Oct 16, 2016 at 7:26am PDT

Anand Ahuja seems to be close to Sonam's family and friends too. In fact, Anil Kapoor in an interview with Pune Mirror said, "It is not my place to speak about Anand, that is entirely Sonam's prerogative and I have not known her to speak about her personal life. All I can say is that Anand and I are both private people and the bond we share is too personal for me to discuss with the media."

